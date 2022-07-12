Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ UK Taken To Series; Mo Gilligan To Host – The Hamden Journal

A UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam is being taken to series by BBC One, and triple-BAFTA-winning The Masked Singer UK presenter Mo Gilligan is set to host.

The UK version is the third, following France’s Stéréo Club, and Universal International Studios’ label Monkey is producing along with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Hosted by Fallon, the NBC original gameshow draws inspiration from musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with signature games including Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat and Slay It, Don’t Spray It.

Details on games and guests will be revealed in due course.

“This is such an exceptional format and I’m so honoured that the BBC and NBCUniversal are letting me bring it to the UK,” said Gilligan, a rising entertainment and comedy star who has won three BAFTAs for Channel 4’s The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

The show was commissioned by BBC Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips when she was Entertainment Director, and comes on the day Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel Commissioning Editor Kalpna Patel-Knight was named BBC Head of Entertainment. Executive Producers for Monkey are Will Macdonald and Andy Price.

Phillips added: “With marvellous Mo Gilligan leading proceedings, That’s My Jam will see competitive celebrities facing off like never before, in a series of musical games guaranteed to provide a multitude of surprises and singalong moments.”

The original U.S. version is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. A second season was recently commissioned after becoming NBC’s best ever non-scripted digital launch, reaching more than 250M views across linear, digital and social platforms, according to the network.