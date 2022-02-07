Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBC

Jimmy Fallon’s comedy-variety game show That’s My Jam will be back for another go-round. NBC has renewed the hit series for a second season.

The renewal follows a strong first season for the show, which has reached more than 250 million views across linear, digital and all social platforms and is NBC’s best-ever digital launch for a non-scripted program, according to the network and Nielsen. The first season also pulled a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.3 million viewers.

Hosted by Fallon, That’s My Jam draws inspiration from the most popular Tonight Show games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Season 1 guests included The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, along with Terry Crews, Chance the Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson, Bebe Rexha and more.



That’s My Jam is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers.

