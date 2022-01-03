Jimmy Fallon tests positive for COVID

Jimmy Fallon has COVID. (Photo: Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images)

Jimmy Fallon delivered some not so funny news Monday.

The host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he had tested positive for COVID, but experienced mild symptoms, because he had been fully vaccinated.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” the 47-year-old wrote on social media Monday night. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to a rep for NBC on how the show’s schedule will be affected.

Fallon’s show didn’t mention the diagnosis on social media. An Instagram Stories post advertised that Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Pitch Perfect alum Adam Devine and country singer Carly Pearce would be the night’s guests.

Monday was otherwise an exciting night for the comedian, as his primetime show, That’s My Jam, premiered on NBC. Each episode features two teams of celebrities competing by dancing, singing, answering trivia questions. You know, basically what they do on Fallon’s late-night show. The difference is that the winners leave with some money for charity.

This week, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and music’s Chance the Rapper teamed up against singers Alessia Cara and Josh Groban.

Next week’s episode is scheduled to feature director Taika Waititi and singer and actress Rita Ora taking on the team of singer Normani and Empire alum Taraji P. Henson.