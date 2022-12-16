Jimmy Fallon Slams Donald Trump With Stinging Slogan For His Trading Cards

Jimmy Fallon joined in with the mockery of Donald Trump after the former president’s much-hyped “major announcement” turned out to be the underwhelming launch of a digital trading cards collection.

Fallon, on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” said that “even the most die-hard Trump supporters were like, ‘OK, now I’m worried.’”

“If you saw that at 2 a.m., would you be like, ’Am I having an Ambien dream?” he continued. “You know your campaign isn’t going well when your re-election strategy is, ‘Maybe people will like me as a Pokemon.’”

Fallon then suggested a catchphrase for Trump:

“These cards are like classified documents — you’ve got to catch them all.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

