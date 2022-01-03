Jimmy Fallon Reveals Positive Covid Test During Holiday Break, ‘The Tonight Show’ Unaffected – The Hamden Journal

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 during the holiday break.

Fallon posted the news on Instagram but added that the late-night show would not be affected.

The Tonight Show’s last episode of 2021 was December 17. It returns tonight with guests including Anthony Anderson and Adam Devine as well as musical guest Carly Peace.

Fallon said, “On the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.”

He went on to thank the doctors and nurses who “work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed” and he also thanked NBC for taking testing protocols seriously and posted a photo of himself in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room.

The news comes as Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York reached its highest level since last January due to the spread of the Omicron variant.