Jimmy Fallon reveals his first signature shoe that gets better with wear

On Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host revealed his new signature sneaker. Fallon fulfilled the longtime dream of his with help from design group MSCHF. They are the same designers who were sued last year by Nike for modifying one of their shoes by filling the soles with human blood. Those shoes, which were associated with Lil Nas X, sold for over $1k a pair.

“No, there’s no blood in mine,” Fallon was quick to point out. “There’s no blood in my sneaker!”

The shoes are named Gobstompers, which is a play on Gobstopper candy. Like traditional jawbreakers, Gobstoppers are layered in different colors.

“The idea behind this shoe is this, the more you wear it and wear it down and break it in, there’s different layers of colors in the sneaker,” Fallon explained.

Designed in the style of a skateboarding shoe, the off-white suede and rubber shoes are layered in different colored materials. As the shoe gets scuffed, more color emerges from within the materials. So as Fallon said, “Every shoe will look different.”

The Gobstomper has an advertised price of $195 and drops on Thursday, July 28th at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

