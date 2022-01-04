Jimmy Fallon on his silver lining after positive COVID test

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, after revealing to his fans earlier in the day on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID over the holidays, the host expanded on how the events affected his wife and daughters, who had driven upstate while he quarantined in New York City.

“My girls tested positive as well,” Fallon said. “They’re fine, everyone is fine they had the sniffles. Frannie had sniffles for like two days. Winnie had no symptoms at all.”

And along with the relief of his family being ok, it turned out that Fallon’s unfortunate holiday surprise was wrapped in a silver lining.

“But, that meant I could go home and spend the holidays with the kids, so I did,” Fallon said. “It was a Christmas miracle.”

And Fallon, who has said he is vaccinated and boosted, echoed his Instagram message during his comments on Monday night by once again thanking all the doctors and nurses who are working hard to get people vaccinated, and encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Fallon joins a growing list of stars who have tested positive for COVID recently, including Hugh Jackman, LL Cool J and Whoopi Goldberg. Plus, as we learned later in Monday’s show, Fallon’s guest Adam Devine officially made COVID the theme of the night when he announced that he recently had it as well.

“That’s why I’m here, or else I would be in studio with you,” Devine said, later adding that he had a similar experience as Fallon with mild symptoms. “I was sick for three days. But I’m back now, baby.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

