Jimmy Fallon finds rare Ralph Macchio NHL trading card

Ralph Macchio dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and talked about his love of the New York Islanders. Macchio has been a fan the NHL team since he was a kid when his dad used to take him to games. In 1991, the actor was made an honorary captain and had an NHL trading card made for him.

“I think it’s pretty rare but this is NHL, the Islanders actually, made you your own hockey card,” Fallon said while displaying the card.

“I can’t believe you found that I mean, nothing is safe?” Macchio asked.

“No, nothing is safe!” Fallon replied

While yelling “sweep the leg” is fun at sporting events, Macchio revealed that going to a game with Fallon is a closed second.

“I will say one thing about going to a hockey game with Jimmy Fallon, he stayed for every second, the ultimate enthusiastic, optimistic,” Macchio said. “Even when I knew this game was not going to happen for my team, he was like, ‘We got this. We got this.’”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

