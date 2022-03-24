Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem have to be physically separated during timeout

Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem was just physically restrained from going after Jimmy Butler, with Butler pointing back heatedly.

Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler just needed to be separated in the huddle during the last time-out. Tempers way flaring right now. – 9:08 PM

The Miami bench is getting into it with each other during the timeout. Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem were screaming at each other, requiring other teammates to pull them apart from one another. – 9:04 PM

Udonis Haslem was just physically restrained from going after Jimmy Butler, with Butler pointing back heatedly. – 9:04 PM

Halftime: Heat 50, Warriors 50. Jimmy Butler with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Kyle Lowry with 13 points and three assists. Warriors hanging around despite being without Curry, Green and Thompson. – 8:41 PM

Anthony Chiang: Udonis Haslem was just pulled back from Jimmy Butler. And Erik Spoelstra was also not happy with Butler during that timeout. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 23, 2022

Wes Goldberg: Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem in an argument near the Heat bench during the timeout. Tensions high after giving up a 13-0 run to the Warriors to start the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/lxnFJPFfn9 -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / March 23, 2022

“I need all the different things that I compete in just to level me out,” Jimmy Butler said. “Too much of any good thing is always a bad thing. I live by that. So, I try to take it piece by piece, day by day, realizing that I do keep the main thing the main thing — that is basketball. I do want to win a championship. We all know that. I do want to be healthy. We all know that. But if I’m too locked in, I forget about everything else, everybody else. And I don’t want to do that.” -via Associated Press / March 23, 2022