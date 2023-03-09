Jimmy Butler surprises former teammate Pau Gasol at Lakers jersey retirement

Jimmy Butler surprises Pau Gasol at Lakers jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Los Angeles Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night when they hosted the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gasol became the 12th Laker to have his jersey number retired, and it was an emotional moment as his jersey was placed in the rafters directly beside Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24.

Many people were in the building to congratulate Gasol on this tremendous feat, including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler and Gasol were teammates with the Chicago Bulls from 2014 to 2016 and the two developed a close connection.

Gasol was apparently surprised at Butler’s visit, as the Heat star was spotted walking out to the arena floor with Gasol’s Lakers jersey draped over his shoulder. He was immediately seen embracing Gasol and his family.

Butler flew to L.A. between Heat home games to celebrate with Gasol and then jetted back to Miami to prepare for the team’s Wednesday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“What’s this guy’s name? Pau?” Butler said about Gasol with a smile. “I’m here because of Pau, obviously. Congrats to my brother Pau. I love you man. Much deserved. Hall of Fame is coming soon. We all know it. Appreciate you for having me, my brother.”

Gasol played for the Bulls after leaving the Lakers in 2014 and Butler was drafted by Chicago in 2011, and played there until 2017.

During his time there, Gasol played in 150 games and averaged 17.6 points to go with 11.4 rebounds.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.