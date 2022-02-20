Feb. 20—In the first game of a double header, the University of Jamestown softball team returned to the Presentation College Dome to take on the Dickinson State Blue Hawks. The Jimmies Katie Merchant bounced back from her performance against Valley to steady her team with a complete game shutout, adding eight Ks to get a 9-0 win over the Blue Hawks (3-5) on Feb. 19.

The Jimmies (6-2) offense took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning where they erupted for eight runs, book ended by Santina Zito at bats. The junior led off the inning with a single before coming back up with only one out in the inning, and smoking a grand slam over the left field fence to give the Jimmies the 9-0 victory.

Miska dominates vs. Bellevue

Heading into the Jimmies games on Friday, Feb. 18, pitcher Kat Miska had given up four earned runs in 11.2 innings. The senior responded by throwing a combined no-hitter on Feb. 18 and she took the circle again on Feb. 19 against Bellevue. While she was not as perfect as she was the day before, Miska was still dominant striking out five, giving up one hit in five innings of work on the way to a 4-1 win over the Bruins (5-4).

The Jimmies’ (7-2) Katie Merchant opened the second inning by reaching on an error. After a double, moved the pinch runner Sidnie Aasen to third, Cota brought her home with a single. Two batters later, the Jimmies’ Ally Battistoni hit a two RBI single to bring home Reisdorfer and Cota. Battistoni would eventually come around to score on an error by the Bruins shortstop, Liana McMurty.

The Bruins would attempt to mount a comeback late with an RBI single from Ashley Young but it was too little too late.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, when they take on Aquinas College in Tucson, AZ. The Bruins return to action at 1 p.m. on March, 6, when they face Lawrence Tech.

DSU 0, UJ 9

DSU: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

UJ: 0 1 0 0 8 — 9 10 1

Scoring plays:

Second inning:

UJ: Ally Battistoni singles to left, Katie Reisdorfer scores

Fifth inning:

UJ: Katie Reisdorfer reaches on a fielder’s choice, Sidnie Aasen scores

UJ: Steph Cota RBI double, Katie Merchant scores

UJ: Megan Neiles sac fly to left, Reisdorfer scores

UJ: Gentry Turin RBI walk, Cota scores

UJ: Santina Zito GS, Turin, La La Romero, Battistoni score

WP: Katie Merchant (3-1) LP: Dallis Mitchell (0-2)

UJ 4, BU 1

UJ: 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 8 0

BU: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — -1 3 4

Scoring plays:

Second inning:

UJ: Cota RBI single to right, Aasen scores

UJ: Battistoni 2 RBI single to left center, Cota, Reisdorfer score

UJ: Molly Haley reaches on an error, Battistoni scores

Sixth inning:

BU: Ashley Young RBI single, Reese Floro scores

WP: Kat Miska (3-1), LP: Katie Cunningham (1-3) S: Hailey Schaefer (3)