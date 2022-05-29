Jimmie Johnson talks about Indy 500 crash that took him out of the race

Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson ready to make the most of Indy 500 debut

Jimmie Johnson was pulled tight by Indianapolis 500 great Dario Franchitti for some last-second encouragement. The family that Johnson passionately persuaded to let him chase his boyhood dream and race the Indy 500 couldn’t let him go. With that, the seven-time NASCAR champion and one of the greatest drivers in auto racing history strapped on his helmet and slipped inside the 48 car, ready for his rookie race at Indy at 46 years old.