Jim Schwartz to be the new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator

The Browns are turning to Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to be their next defensive coordinator, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

Schwartz, 56, replaces Joe Woods, who was fired hours after the Browns’ 7-10 season concluded last week. Schwartz was one of four individuals interviewed over the last week, along with Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai, Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The Browns will be the fourth time in Schwartz’s coaching career that he’s served as a defensive coordinator. He also held the job for the Titans (2001-08), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20).

Schwartz also was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13. He went 29-52, with an appearance in the 2011 NFC Wild Card game.

There’s a connection between Schwartz and Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who worked together with the Eagles. While Schwartz was defensive coordinator in 2019, Berry served as Vice President of Football Operations before he returned to the Browns in his current role as general manager.

Schematically, Schwartz has been a 4-3 proponent, which is the same base scheme Woods used. He’s favored man-to-man coverage, while Woods preferred zone.

Man-to-man coverage could be a benefit to the Browns’ secondary, where they boast a Pro Bowl-caliber No. 1 cornerback in Denzel Ward and two solid corners both in their first three years in the league in Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr.

“Honestly I think it’s just going to be kind of the same thing, just keeping things more simpler,” Newsome said of his scheme preference the day after the season finale. “Allowing playmakers to go out there and make plays. Keeping eyes on the quarterback things like that. Kind of the stuff we are doing towards the end of the season.”

A key to the success of Schwartz’s wide-nine front look is defensive tackles, an area where the Browns struggled last season. Their four primary defensive tackles — Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Perrion Winfrey and Tommy Togiai — all were graded among the worst in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

However, Berry seemed to hint that their philosophy toward the position could be swayed.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry talk during practice, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Berea.

“We will always try and match the personnel to the schematic vision for the coach,” Berry said during a press conference the day after the season finale. “Our coaches do a really good job of telling us what they need and what they need in a particular scheme or a particular defense. Certainly, that position in particular, as Kevin selects a defensive coordinator, we will link up with that individual and make sure that we are searching for individuals who have the traits and skills necessary to perform their jobs within that.”

Schwartz started his NFL career with the Browns in 1993 as a personnel scout under Bill Belichick. He was one of the famed “slappies” for Belichick, a group of young men trying to just break into the business in any way they possibly could.

Many of those “slappies” have gone on to become prominent coaches or NFL executives, including Eric Mangini, Phil Savage, Scott Pioli, Thomas Dimitroff and Kirk Ferentz.

Browns head coach Bill Belichick congratulates linebacker Pepper Johnson after a 26-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 17, 1995, in Cleveland Stadium.

“When Jim came to Cleveland, he was really one of the most impressive young coaches or personnel people that I had or have had during the course of my career,” Belichick told MLive.com in 2010. “And I’ve had a lot of them. He was very impressive. Jim’s a really smart guy. He can handle a lot of assignments. He can keep a lot of balls in the air at the same time.

“He can manage a lot of different things and know where he is on all of them and have the foresight to figure out if he’s doing something — if he’s not getting the results that I would be looking for — to come to me and say, ‘You know, I think we should look at this instead of that,’ or, ‘I know what you’re looking for, I don’t think this is going to quite get it, how about if we look at it this way or how about if we do it that way?'”

When the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens, he received his first on-field coaching assignment when he was named outside linebackers coach. During that time, he learned under defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis.

Schwartz left for his first stint with the Titans in 1999, serving as a defensive assistant for one year — in which they went to the Super Bowl — and then linebackers coach in 2000. When defensive coordinator Gregg Williams (a future Browns coach) left to become the Bills head coach in 2001, Schwartz was elevated to be his replacement.

Schwartz has spent the last two seasons with the Titans as a senior defensive assistant, where he’s been a sounding board in defensive meetings and worked hand-in-hand with head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I think what his role is, it’s just like everybody else: To help the team, to help us win,” Vrabel told TennesseeTitans.com. “No job is too small for any of us, and I am confident that is what he’ll do. As he works his way into what we are doing, it has been good to see him meeting with different guys and meeting with the defense and meeting with me. I would imagine that maybe he would look at players for the draft, as we get down here and we get a different set of eyes, a guy that has been around the league for a lot of years and has been successful.”

Cleveland Browns to hire Jim Schwartz as next defensive coordinator