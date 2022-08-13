‘It’s going to be government money’: Jim Rogers just issued a serious warning to crypto investors — here are the 2 shockproof assets he likes instead

After several years of glorious appreciation, cryptocurrencies are having a major pullback. Bitcoin, for instance, is down 50% year to date.

While many coins look like they are on sale, legendary investor Jim Rogers warns that there is one danger associated with owning crypto assets – the government.

“If and when all our money is on our computer, it’s going to be government money,” he said in a recent interview with Bloomberg Crypto. “That’s not the way bureaucrats think. That’s not the way politicians think. They want control. They want to regulate everything.”

So where should investors look if they want safer alternatives in this turbulent time?

In June, Rogers told ET Now that “there is no such thing as safe” in the world of investments. Still, the multimillionaire points to two assets that could help you withstand the uncertainty ahead – they also happen to be solid hedges against rampant inflation.

Don’t miss

Silver

Precious metals are a go-to choice for investors in dark times, and Rogers is a long-time advocate.

“Silver is probably less dangerous than other things. Gold is probably less dangerous,” he told ET Now.

Gold and silver can’t be printed out of thin air like fiat money, so they can help investors preserve wealth in inflationary periods. At the same time, their prices tend to stay resilient in times of crisis.

But that doesn’t mean they are crash-proof.

“I’m not buying them now, because in a big collapse, everything goes down. But I probably will buy more silver when it goes down some more.”

Silver is widely used in the production of solar panels and is a critical component in many vehicles’ electrical control units. Rising industrial demand, in addition to its usefulness as a hedge, makes silver in particular a compelling asset for investors.

Story continues

You can buy silver coins and bars directly at your local bullion shop. You can also invest in silver ETFs like the iShares Silver Trust (SLV).

Meanwhile, silver miners such as Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Coeur Mining (CDE) are also solidly positioned for a silver price boom.

Agriculture

You don’t need an MBA to see the appeal of agriculture in a bear market: No matter how big the next crash is, no one is crossing “food” out of their budget.

Rogers sees agriculture as a potential refuge in the upcoming collapse.

“Silver and agriculture are probably the least dangerous things in the next two or three years,” he says.

For a convenient way to get broad exposure to the agriculture sector, check out the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA). It tracks an index made up of futures contracts on some of the most widely traded agricultural commodities — including corn, soybeans and sugar.

You can also use ETFs to tap into individual agricultural commodities. The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) and the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) have gained 13% and 19%, respectively, in 2022.

Rogers also likes the idea of investing in farmland itself.

“Unless we’re going to stop wearing clothes and eating food, agriculture is going to get better. If you really, really love it, go out there and get yourself a farm and you’ll get very, very, very rich,” he told financial advisory firm Wealthion late last year.

Some real estate investment trusts specialize in owning farmland, such as Gladstone Land (LAND) and Farmland Partners (FPI).

Meanwhile, new investing services allow you to invest in farmland by taking a stake in a farm of your choice. You’ll earn cash income from the leasing fees and crop sales — and any long-term appreciation on top of that.

What to read next

Sign up for our MoneyWise investing newsletter to receive a steady flow of actionable ideas from Wall Street’s top firms.

If your retirement plans have been thrown off by inflation, here’s a stress-free way to get back on track

‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.