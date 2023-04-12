Jim Montgomery shares relieving news about Bruins goalie

Linus Ullmark injury: Montgomery shares relieving update on B’s goalie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are firing on all cylinders entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the last thing they need is an injury to their top goaltender.

That’s why Bruins fans held their collective breath Tuesday night when Vezina Trophy favorite Linus Ullmark exited Boston’s game against the Washington Capitals in the third period due to an apparent injury after he slid across the crease.

Jeremy Swayman replaced Ullmark in net for the final 9:39 minutes and helped the Bruins hang on for a 5-2 win that broke the NHL’s all-time record for total points in a regular season.

Bruins’ historic turnaround in less than a year has been extraordinary

After the game, however, the focus was on Ullmark’s status. Thankfully, head coach Jim Montgomery said his veteran netminder should be OK.

“It was just precautionary. He’s going to be fine,” Montgomery told reporters. “… Just some muscle tightening, that’s all.”

Ullmark is enjoying one of the best goalie campaigns in franchise history and is central to the team’s Stanley Cup hopes. He’s a ridiculous 40-6-1 in 48 starts this season and leads all NHL goaltenders in save percentage (.938) and goals allowed average (1.89), as well as several advanced metrics.

The Bruins also have one of the league’s best backups in Swayman, who boasts an impressive .922 save percentage with 2.21 goals allowed per game. But Ullmark is the team’s clear No. 1, and it’s great news that his injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

Still, don’t be surprised if Swayman is in between the pipes Thursday night for Boston’s regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens.