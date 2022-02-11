Jim Lamon slammed for shooting at Gabby Giffords’ husband in ad

An Arizona Republican running for Senate is drawing heat for a Wild West-style campaign ad in which he appears to shoot at President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mark Kelly — whose wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was shot by an assassin over 10 years ago.

The slickly produced, minute-long ad features GOP candidate and military veteran Jim Lamon, who is hoping to secure the Republican nomination to challenge Kelly in the 2022 midterms, in a showdown with the “DC gang.”

Three actors portraying Biden, referred to as “Old Joe,” Kelly, called “Shifty Kelly,” and Pelosi, called “Crazyface Pelosi,” are seen walking down an empty street in a Western-style town.

As residents of the fictitious town clear the streets, Lamon walks in front of the three from a distance.

“Well isn’t it Big Jim Lamon,” “Old Joe” says.

In the ad, Jim Lamon shoots at a portrayal of Sen. Mark Kelly – whose wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was shot by an assassin over 10 years ago. Jim Lamon for Senate

At that point, members of a crowd behind Lamon begin to shout their grievances, saying they are sick and tired of “being pushed around,” rising inflation and “open borders.”

“The good people of Arizona have had enough of you,” Lamon says in the ad. “It’s time for a showdown.”

As the actors portraying Biden, Kelly and Pelosi take out their weapons, Lamon shoots at the three, knocking their guns or knives out of their hands. People in the background cheer and the “DC Gang” runs away.

A 30-second version of the ad is set to run during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.

It has since received massive criticism from lawmakers and gun control activists, particularly over the fact that Kelly’s wife was a victim of gun violence in 2011.

At the time, Giffords was starting her third term as an Arizona representative and was shot in the head at a constituent forum. Over a dozen people were shot, and ultimately six died.

While Giffords was critically wounded in the shooting, she defied the odds by regaining her abilities to walk and speak. She resigned from Congress in 2012.

“DISGUSTING: Former Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot and and seriously wounded 10 years ago. Her husband’s Republican US Senate opponent, @jim_lamon, just put out an ad in which he shoots Mark Kelly and other Democrat leaders. #AzSen,” Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action, tweeted in response to the ad.

Brian Murray, former director of the Arizona GOP, called the commercial “pathetic.”

“Perhaps the most pathetic ad from @jim_lamon yet! I think when he loses he should start producing used car commercials. He’s perfect for that, and that ain’t no bull!”

“Republicans don’t have any ideas to help you. And they can’t win elections. So they’ve gone all in on using violence as a path to power. RT if you’re choosing #VotesOverViolence this Fall,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) posted.

Lamon hit back at Swalwell Thursday afternoon, saying, “I think I might single handedly solve the Arizona drought with all the snowflakes that are melting over my Super Bowl ad.”

The senator’s office declined to comment on the ad when contacted by The Post while Giffords did not immediately respond to a request for comment.