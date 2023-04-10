Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI boss Christopher Wray over ‘chilling’ memo

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan announced on Monday that his panel has issued a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray seeking information on one of the bureau’s field offices’ efforts to investigate “extremists” in Catholic parishes in the US.

Jordan’s investigation centers on a now-withdrawn Jan. 23 memo from the FBI’s Richmond, Va., Field Office titled, “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities.”

The missive, which Jordan (R-Ohio) described as “chilling” in a tweet on Monday, discussed meeting with church leaders to review “the warning signs of radicalization and to enlist their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires.”

“The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the [FBI’s] handling of domestic violent extremism investigations against Catholic Americans and its effect on protected First Amendment activity,” Jordan wrote in a letter to Wray on Monday.





Jordan is demanding documents from Wray related to an FBI memo calling for traditional catholics to be investigated for extremism. AP

“Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith,” he added.

“This shocking information reinforces our need for all responsive documents, and the Committee is issuing a subpoena to you to compel your full cooperation,” Jordan wrote.

GOP lawmakers have accused the FBI of developing an anti-Catholic bias in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last year, which triggered threats aimed at churches and abortion clinics.

Wray has condemned the Richmond Field Office memo.

“When I first learned of the piece I was aghast, and we took steps immediately to withdraw it and remove it from FBI systems,” Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee in March.





Wray has condemned the memo from the FBI’s Richmond Field Office. REUTERS

“It does not reflect FBI standards. We do not conduct investigations based on religious affiliation or practices, full stop. We have also now ordered our Inspection Division to take a look at how this happened and try to figure out how we can make sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

“I will note it was a product by one field office, which, of course we have scores and scores of these products. And when we found out about it, we took action. We’re also taking steps to reinforce with our workforce, all of the long standing policies we have that speak to this kind of thing. We’ve got refresher training for the relevant employees, etc. And we do not and will not target people for religious beliefs, and we do not and will not monitor people’s religious practices,” Wray added.