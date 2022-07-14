Jim Jordan Called Out Over Outrageous Take On Child Rape Case

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is being called out after he downplayed a report of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to leave the state to get an abortion.

President Joe Biden mentioned the disturbing case last week as he signed an executive order protecting abortion access, which led to a frenzy as right-wing media claimed the incident never happened.

“Another lie. Anyone surprised?” Jordan wrote with a link to a story casting doubt on the rape report.

The horrific case was confirmed Wednesday.

Jordan did not offer a correction but instead tweeted a link to a story confirming the case and called for the accused rapist to be prosecuted.

He also deleted his tweet, but plenty of people had preserved screenshots:

Jordan’s critics on Twitter weren’t ready to let him off the hook.

Many called him out not only for a bad take on the situation but also for his own personal history.

Jordan, a former assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, has been accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor. Jordan has denied those charges, but several athletes have come forward to corroborate the story:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.