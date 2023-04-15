Jim Jordan ‘100%’ supports Donald Trump in 2024 re-election bid

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan declared Friday that he is throwing his support “100% for President Trump” in the 2024 presidential election.

The House Judiciary Committee Chairman — who has persistently stood behind the former president — told Fox News that Trump has a clear record of following through on the promises he’s made, even in the face of intense bipartisanship.

“No one has demonstrated that they will do what they said and get things done like he did, and he did it with everyone in that town against him. And that’s what I still respect about President Trump, and I’m for him all the way,” Jordan told the outlet.





Jordan said the case against Donald Trump is “politically motivated.” AP

The Republican added that while he’s “friends” with the three other Republicans who announced their candidacy, Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who are expected to throw their hats in the race — Trump is still the congressman’s top choice for the role.

“I just talked to Vice President Pence. Great guy … Governor DeSantis, a great guy. When we formed the Freedom Caucus, there were nine of us. He was one of the nine. But I am 100% for President Trump,” he said.

The Republican has faithfully supported Trump in recent weeks against the “politically motivated” indictment brought down by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Jordan to prevent his subpoena. AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Jordan launched a probe into the case — which slapped Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — that demanded that Bragg turn over documents and testify about the prosecution, which Jordan called an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

Jordan subpoenaed Bragg after the Manhattan attorney refused to cooperate with the House Republican investigation.

Bragg sued the conservative firebrand Tuesday, calling the subpoena an “unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the case against Trump.

Jordan will hold a congressional hearing in New York City Monday — titled “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan” — that alleges Bragg has turned a blind eye to the city’s crime while pursing his Trump investigation.