Jim Harbaugh’s plan for Colin Kaepernick gives teams cover to check him out

The NFL has shunned former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for five years. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear from the get-go that he would have embraced Kaepernick.

After making multiple public comments since Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017 supporting the player and praising his abilities, Harbaugh has crafted an opportunity for Kaepernick to perform before scouts whose teams will face no blowback for evaluating him.

That’s the practical impact of Harbaugh’s decision to invite Kaepernick to throw at halftime of the Michigan spring game. At a time when no one will bring Kaepernick in for a workout (which would likely spark a revolt from 30 percent of the fan base), scouts will finally watch him in person.

Where it goes from there remains to be seen. He’ll need to perform well, incredibly well, for things to progress. No owner currently has the moral or financial courage to even explore the possibility of doing business with Kaepernick. Even if he shows that he’s ready to compete to start for a quarterback-needy team, would any of the teams with question marks at the position give him a chance?

It remains very unlikely. But no one can fault Kaepernick for trying. And kudos to Jim Harbaugh for doing whatever he can to help.

Unfortunately for Kaepernick, Harbaugh didn’t get the Vikings job. If he had, is there any doubt Kaepernick would be currently backing up Kirk Cousins?

