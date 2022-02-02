Seven potential defensive coordinator candidates for Michigan football

Things can change in a hurry, that’s for sure.

While it appeared that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was on his way out, as reports surfaced from multiple different places noting that he would accept the Minnesota Vikings job if offered, things apparently have changed.

Harbaugh traveled to Minneapolis for an interview with the Vikings brass on Tuesday night, and had said interview on Wednesday. Reports indicated it was but a formality and that Harbaugh would be the franchise’s next head coach. However, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Harbaugh reversed course, telling Michigan that he will be returning to Ann Arbor after all.

So, the saga is over for now. Harbaugh still has to sign his contract extension to make it official, but the Wolverines will not be searching for a new head coach after all.

