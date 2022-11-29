Jim Harbaugh sweeps Big Ten Coach of the Year honors

Jim Harbaugh sweeps Big Ten Coach of the Year honors

by
Maize&BlueReview – Jim Harbaugh sweeps Big Ten Coach of the Year honors

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-29 11:54:31 -0600’) }}
football
Edit


Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh received some postseason honors from the Big Ten coaches and media on Tuesday, as he has swept both awards for the Big Ten Conference’s Coach of the Year.

During its postseason awards show on Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced that Harbaugh had won the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year Award, as voted by the Big Ten coaches, and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year Award, as voted on by the media.

Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championship Game appearances and is on track to make consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff as well.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.