It’s never over until it’s over. But it’s looking like it could be over.

Via Chris Balas ot TheWolverine.com, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh heads to Minnesota for a Wednesday interview that will be a precursor to Harbaugh becoming the team’s next head coach.

Per Balas, multiple sources claim the Wednesday interview is a formality. Which makes sense, given that the interview is happening on national signing day.

Harbaugh, per the report, wasn’t in his office on Tuesday. He didn’t address the team, but he reportedly said some “goodbyes” and “thank yous” on Monday.

As we’ve seen before, these things aren’t done until they’re done. But it’s clear that Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL. And it’s clear that the Vikings regard him as a serious candidate, with new G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah very familiar with Harbaugh based on their two years together in San Francisco.

Unlike rising coordinators who may or may not prove they can win at the next level, Harbaugh has been a winner in the NFL, going 44-19-1 in his four years with the 49ers. In his first season, he took a 6-10 team to the brink of the Super Bowl, without the benefit of an offseason program.

Report: Jim Harbaugh plans to become next coach of the Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk