Jim Harbaugh hires Notre Dame DL coach

Report: Harbaugh hires Notre Dame DL coach at Michigan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A few days into the Bears head coaching search, it might already be time to take a fan favorite off of the wishlist. According to multiple reports, Jim Harbaugh has been adding to his Wolverines staff at Michigan.

The reported hiring of a defensive line coach may seem completely unrelated to Harbaugh’s future with the team. But the thinking is, Harbaugh wouldn’t ask a coach to uproot his family and his life if Harbaugh was seriously considering a move to the NFL. It’s similar reasoning for why many have taken Ohio State head coach Ryan Day off of their boards. Day hired a new offensive line coach away from UCLA, so it would be considerate to bring Frye across the country, just to leave him in the lurch a few weeks later.

In all, we know of nine head coaching candidates that the Bears hope to interview this offseason. So far, they’ve completed one of those interviews with former Eagles head coach and Andy Reid disciple Doug Pederson.

Harbaugh has led the Wolverines since 2015 and has a 61-24 record over his seven seasons with the team. He’s also gone 1-5 in bowl games.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!