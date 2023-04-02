Jim Harbaugh believes this Michigan team is the best ‘version’ he’s coached

The Michigan hype train hasn’t slowed down one bit as the season came to an unceremonious end in the semi-final of the College Football Playoff. With transfer portal success, return of key players and recruiting at a high level, expectations for the Wolverines are sky high entering the 2023 season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t doing anything to slow down that talk. Instead, he’s only going to increase it.

During a pep rally before the spring game on Saturday, Harbaugh made an appearance to speak to the fans and was asked about his thoughts on the current team.

Although making a caveat, Harbaugh has high expectations for this current squad.

“As we sit here on April first, 2023, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be the best team, but this is the best version of a Michigan football team, on April first, 2023, that we’ve ever had,” Harbaugh said. “A great roster. Players, and tremendous coaches that are all pulling in the same direction. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to have a letdown as the months go on, but this is the best version of football that I have seen the last eight years.”

Heading into the season, the target on the Wolverines’ back has grown exponentially in the Big Ten. As back-to-back conference winners and a three-peat the goal, Harbaugh understands the stakes and knows that the program needs to take a step forward this season.

It’s safe to say the Wolverines are coming for it all in 2023.

“You never stay the same,” Harbaugh said. “You either get better or you’re getting worse, you’re never staying the same. No team we’re going to play on the schedule is going to be the same as last year. Some may get better, some may be worse. This is not the time to regroup or to rest, or to take a step back. I think this team is the best version that we’ve had ourselves. Strike while the iron is hot is on the forefront of our minds. We want to keep to ground that we have plus we want to take some more ground.”