Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Free Report shares rose in pre-market trading Wednesday amid investor enthusiasm over the software titan’s announcement that it will slash 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

CNBC commentator and Street.com founder Jim Cramer said that stock appreciation was unjustified, and investors apparently agreed. They sent the stock below Tuesday’s close just one hour into regular trading.