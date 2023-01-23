Jim Cramer Picks a Side on Debate Over Elon Musk's Infamous Tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018, cost him and his company a combined $40 million and forced Musk to temporarily step down as chairman of the electric vehicle company in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” Musk tweeted on Aug. 7, 2018.

Days later on on Aug. 10, 2018, investors sued Musk and Tesla alleging the statement that the company had the necessary funding to take the company private was fraudulent and that Musk and Tesla were artificially manipulating the price of Tesla stock “to completely decimate the company’s short-sellers.”