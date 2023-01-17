Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

Goldman Sachs  (GS) – Get Free Report had a rough fourth quarter to say the least. Profit dropped 66% from a year earlier, falling short of analysts’ expectations.

CNBC commentator Jim Cramer didn’t hold back in describing the giant bank’s performance. 

“This is disappointing straight up,” he said on CNBC. “It’s not up to snuff for Goldman Sachs. I didn’t see anything in [the earnings report] to like.”