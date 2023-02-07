Jim Carrey Just Listed His $29 Million Ranch-Style LA Manse for the First Time in 30 Years

No, this is not a joke. The longtime Los Angeles home of actor, artist and all-around funnyman Jim Carrey is up for grabs.

The comedy legend is parting ways with his Hollywood hideaway after nearly three decades of ownership; now, the two-acre spread can be yours for a cool $28.9 million. The ranch-style residence in Brentwood offers up five bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 12,000 square feet of living space. Plus, the grassy grounds aren’t too shabby either—complete with a north-south tennis court and a rock-lined waterfall swimming pool and spa. He told The Wall Street Journal the pad has served as “a place of enchantment and inspiration” for him ever since he scooped it up in the ‘90s.

Actor Jim Carrey’s just listed his longtime Los Angeles residence for $28.9 million.

For those interested in keeping an equally low profile, the sanctuary is hidden from the street, set behind 280 feet of hedged frontage. The shaded entryway opens up to bright and airy interiors, which currently serve as a gallery for some of Carrey’s own artworks. (Don’t get too attached, though, as they aren’t included in the sale.) Throughout the common areas, you’ll find soaring pitched beamed ceilings, polished brick and hardwood flooring, multiple skylights and French doors galore. The living, dining and family rooms are all super cozy thanks to numerous fireplaces.

The home theater has been custom-built and showcases costumes and memorabilia from Carrey’s most iconic movie roles.

Of course, the film star’s colorful creations aren’t the only mementos on display. According to listing photos, many of his awards and movie memorabilia have been stashed in the swanky home theater. Think costumes from The Grinch, The Cable Guy and Batman Forever, to name a few. The space itself has been customized with mohair-covered sofas, a concession area, burl wood columns and a black marble bathroom. Elsewhere, the primary suite is just as over-the-top. It features a private covered balcony, sitting area and soaking tub.

The backyard was designed to feel like its own tranquil escape with a yoga and meditation platform, organic vegetable garden and a pool house that comes with an infrared sauna and steam room. Speaking with WSJ, Carrey said that he doesn’t spend much time at the abode anymore, so he wants “someone else to enjoy it” as he has.

Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

