Jim Carrey honors Prince on the Weeknd’s hauntingly poetic Dawn FM spoken-word piece

Jim Carrey goes from comic to cosmic pondering on the Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM.

The beloved actor co-wrote and performs “Phantom Regret” — a stark, haunting spoken-word poem — at the tail end of the pop star’s latest LP, with lyrics that run the gamut from existential crisis to death and the afterlife with a notable reference to late icon Prince.

“If pain’s living on when your body’s long gone, and your phantom regret hasn’t let it go yet, you may not have died in the way that you must. All specters are haunted by their own lack of trust. When you’re all out of time, there’s nothing but space,” Carrey says on the track. “No hunting, no gathering, no nations, no race. And heaven is closer than those tears on your face. When the purple rain falls, we are all bathed in its grace.”

As Carrey speaks, the Weeknd softly croons in the background, with eerie electronic production carrying their vocals through to the project’s finish.

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel [the Weeknd] last night,” Carrey tweeted about their collaboration on Monday. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

The Weeknd previously opened up about his friendship with Carrey in a September GQ interview, noting that the pair first met on his 30th birthday.

“We’d been texting prior to that. And then, on my 30th birthday, he surprised me. He just pulled up to my crib and took me to breakfast,” he said. “He lived literally like two buildings down from me. He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, ‘Where do you live? What floor do you live on?’ I was like, blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other.”

Though the Weeknd only announced the full Dawn FM details on Monday, he preceded the studio set with lead single “Take My Breath” back in August, with the trippy disco-inspired track reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its debut.

Dawn FM — also featuring contributions from Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne — is available now. Hear Carrey’s track above.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images Jim Carrey collaborated with The Weeknd on ‘Dawn FM’ track ‘Phantom Regret.’

