Jim Boeheim talks Syracuse retirement after buzzer-beating loss to Wake Forest: ‘Up to the university’

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Jim Boeheim worked what might have been his last game as Syracuse’s head coach on Wednesday.

If so, he wasn’t ready to make the call in his postgame news conference. In fact, it sounds like he’s not ready to make the call at all. When asked about retirement after a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament, Boeheim repeatedly told reporters that the decision is up to Syracuse.

“This is up to the university,” Boeheim said when asked if he’s retiring.

He was then asked if that means he wants to come back.

“I didn’t say that,” Boeheim responded.

“You’re not saying you’re retiring?” a reporter asked.

“I just said it, I don’t know,” Boeheim responded. … “I said this is up to the university.”

That didn’t exactly clear things up. When pressed again at the end of the news conference, here’s what Boeheim had to say:

“I said it’s up to the university,” Boeheim continued. “They have to make their decision, and it’s up to them. I hope to come to a good agreement. That remains to be seen.”

The waiting game continues.

Boeheim is an icon at Syracuse, having coached the men’s basketball team for 47 years. It’s a span that seen the Orange play the entirety of their Big East existence from 1979-2013 and 10 season since a landscape-shattering move to the ACC. It’s a span that includes 35 NCAA tournament appearances, five Final Fours and the 2003 national championship featuring Carmelo Anthony.

Boeheim’s outlasted coaching rivals and titans of the game John Thompson, Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski. He’s 78 years old and his coming off his second straight season without and NCAA tournament bid and his third in the last four. He’s understanably been asked about retirement for much of the season. But he’s yet to make the call — at least publicly.

If this was indeed Boeheim’s last game as head coach at Syracuse, he went out in dramatic fashion. The Orange rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit only to watch senior Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson win the game for the Demon Deacons with a last-second 3-pointer.

The loss ensured that Syracuse wouldn’t make a surprise run to an ACC tournament title, it’s only path this year to the NCAA tournament.