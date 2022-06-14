Jilted ex shoots Houston mom, ‘executes’ her young daughter: cops

A 9-year-old Houston, Texas, girl was “executed” and her mother was wounded when the woman’s ex-boyfriend opened fire because he was upset about their split, authorities said.

The mom had been watching a movie with her children in her apartment when her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, showed up unannounced Monday night, news station KPRC reported.

The pair, who had dated for eight months before breaking up two months ago, got into a fight, news station KHOU reported.

Jones accused the woman of talking to other men since they broke up, and asked her to hand over her phone as they argued in the living room, police said.

During the melee, the children were separated from their mother, and the 9-year-old ended up in a bedroom.

Houston police Lt J.P. Horelica said Jones then went into the bedroom and intentionally “executed” the girl, possibly as “revenge” for the breakup.

Jeremiah Jones and the woman reportedly got into a fight prior to the deadly attack. Click 2 Houston

“Since that relationship had ended between them, he was upset about it,” Horelica said.

After shooting the daughter, the suspect returned to the mom and shot her in the shoulder, police said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where the 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead. The mother was expected to recover. Neither one has been identified.

The woman’s two other children, ages 1 and 3, were present at the home during the shooting but were unharmed.

Jones, 22, is being sought by cops on capital murder and assault charges after the shooting at an apartment complex in Houston. Click 2 Houston

By the time police arrived, Jones had gotten into a dark Chevrolet Camaro and sped away, authorities said. He is being sought by the police on capital murder and assault charges.

Police said Jones was out on bond for violating a protective order at the time of the shooting. The 22-year-old has an extensive criminal record stretching back a decade, including charges of theft and reckless driving.