Jillian Michaels denies that she ‘used to spit on people’ in restaurants, calling her ex’s claims ‘complete lies’

Jillian Michaels.Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jillian Michaels denied her ex’s claim that Michaels “used to spit on people” at restaurants.

Page Six reported Jackie Warner’s claims, and Michaels slammed them on Instagram.

She said that the claims were “lies” and that she worried about her children having to address them.

Jillian Michaels denied claims that she “used to spit on people” at restaurants, posting a video response to a Page Six article that contained such allegations attributed to one of Michael’s exes.

On Thursday, Michaels, a personal trainer best known for appearing as a coach on “The Biggest Loser,” posted a two-minute video to Instagram and Twitter in response to a story published by Page Six the same day.

The Page Six story contained claims that fitness trainer Jackie Warner, who has said previously that she and Michaels dated in the 1990s, made on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast. According to Page Six, Warner said that Michaels was rude at restaurants and “used to spit on people” when they were together.

In the video, Michaels called the claims “complete lies” and claimed that Page Six had not reached out to her representatives for comment, as the original story says. Page Six has since updated the story with Michaels’ denial and information from her Instagram video post.

“I’m pretty sure that if I had spit on many people in restaurants, or even one person for that matter, it would have made your paper,” Michaels said in her social-media response.

A representative for Page Six did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Michaels said that she was “upset” about the story because of her children, who she worried would be asked by school classmates about the claims. Michaels has two children with ex-fiancée Heidi Rhoades: 11-year-old Lukensia and 9-year-old Phoenix.

In a statement to Us Weekly in July 2020, Michaels did not comment extensively on her and Warner’s alleged relationship, saying that she hadn’t spoken to Warmer in “nearly two decades” but “always wished her the best.”

Representatives for Michaels did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for further comment.

