Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Fox Crime Anthology – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Chiklis plays Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school.

Hennessy portrays Lynn Corbett, the immaculately curated and tightly wound wife of Dr. Scott Corbett (Chiklis) with a tough exterior, yet fragile, interior that causes her to ignore many of their son’s violent red flags that concern Scott.

Accused is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, and executive-produced and developed by Howard Gordon and executive produced by Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Best known for her roles on NBC’s Law & Order and Crossing Jordan, Hennessy will next be seen in Season 3 of the Showtime drama City on a Hill opposite Kevin Bacon. Her film credits include Lymelife with Alec Baldwin, Standing Up, Falling Down, Wild Hogs and I Shot Andy Warhol. Hennessy is repped by Atlas Artists and attorney Matt Saver.