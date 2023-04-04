Jill Biden to attend King Charles coronation, Joe stays home

First lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation at King Charles III’s coronation next month while President Biden will remain stateside, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief spoke with the British monarch by phone to let him know the first lady “looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the administration said in a statement.

Charles, 74, will be formally crowed king of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth realms at Westminster Abbey May 6, almost exactly seven months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Biden’s decision not to attend the coronation is not unprecedented. Then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower did not travel to Elizabeth’s crowning in June 1953, instead sending a delegation that included former Secretary of State George Marshall; Gen. Omar Bradley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and then-California Gov. Earl Warren.

The president is already scheduled to visit Belfast and Dublin later this month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that ended much of the decades-long violence between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland.





First Lady Jill Biden will attend the coronation next month. AP





King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

The Bidens did travel to London together to attend Elizabeth II’s state funeral, which was held 11 days after her death Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

More than 2,000 guests, including many heads of states, are expected to be invited by the British government to attend the coronation.