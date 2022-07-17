Jill Biden says the President ‘had so many hopes’ when he got into office, but the ‘problems of the moment’ came first

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks go off on national mall from the White House on July 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. U.S.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The first lady spoke at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee Saturday.

She said POTUS “had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do,” but couldn’t prioritize them.

64% of Democratic voters would prefer a candidate other than Biden in 2024, a New York Times and Siena College poll finds.

First Lady Jill Biden spoke out on the challenges President Joe Biden has faced during his presidency.

“[The President] had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do, but every time you turned around, he had to address the problems of the moment,” she said during a fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee in Nantucket, Massachusetts, CNN reported.

“He’s just had so many things thrown his way,” she added.

Since Biden assumed office on January 20, 2021, he’s faced the pullout in Afghanistan, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and rising inflation.

“Who would have ever thought about what happened [with the Supreme Court overturning] Roe v. Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming, but still we didn’t believe it,” she added. “The gun violence in this country is absolutely appalling. We didn’t see the war in Ukraine coming.”

Biden’s approval ratings have dropped, with 64% of Democratic voters saying they preferred another 2024 presidential candidate, according to a July 2022 poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College.

“I know there are so many nay-sayers who say we’ll get slammed in the midterms. Okay. The Republicans are working hard, they stick together, for good or evil. So, we just have to work harder,” Jill Biden said.

