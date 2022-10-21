Jill Biden says Hunter Biden innocent during federal probe

First lady Jill Biden has insisted her embattled stepson Hunter is “innocent” and has broken no laws amid an ongoing federal investigation.

“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” Jill Biden told NBC News in an interview published Friday.

“They keep at it, and at it, and at it,” the first lady added. “I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

Investigators have reportedly gathered enough evidence to charge the 52-year-old Hunter with potential tax crimes and allegedly lying about his drug abuse so he could buy a gun.

Hunter, who has denied any wrongdoing, will also face congressional probes into his foreign business dealings in China, Ukraine and other countries if Republicans regain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Earlier this month, President Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that “I have great confidence in my son.”

“I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow and he has been for a couple years now. And I’m just so proud of him,” the president added.

Meanwhile, the 71-year-old first lady appears to support her husband running for re-election in 2024, despite polls indicating even a majority of Democrats don’t want him to do so.

A bid for a second Joe Biden term is “something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support,” NBC quoted a senior Jill Biden adviser as saying, though the first lady did not go so far in her interview.