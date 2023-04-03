Jill Biden returns to Denver because of ‘aircraft issue,’ spokeswoman

First lady Jill Biden’s scheduled flight to Michigan was forced to return to Denver Monday due to an “aircraft issue,” her press secretary said.

“Everyone is safe. We’re back on the ground in Denver,” Vanessa Valdivia, the 71-year-old’s spokeswoman, tweeted at 2:20 p.m. ET

Biden’s trip to the Great Lakes State will be “postponed to a later date,” Valdivia added without offering any more details.

The first lady was in Colorado on Monday as part of a multi-state “Investing in America” blitz to tout President Biden’s economic initiatives through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS Act.

From Denver, where Jill Biden met with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers, she was scheduled to travel to Michigan and then on to Maine and Vermont on Wednesday. She is expected to travel to New England as scheduled.

The first lady was expected Monday afternoon in Freeland, Mich., outside Saginaw, to visit the campus of Delta College and talk about the school’s workplace training programs.

“During the visits, the First Lady will highlight how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are central to the Biden Education Pathway, and the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the President’s Investing in America agenda,” the White House said in a statement announcing her schedule.

On Sunday, the first lady joined tennis great Billie Jean King to watch LSU defeat Iowa to capture the NCAA women’s basketball national championship in Dallas.