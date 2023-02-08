Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff share strange kiss at State of the Union

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff share strange kiss at State of the Union

by

Smooch of the Union.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted each other with a kiss on the lips before the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Footage captured Biden shaking hands as she made her way through the crowded chambers toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff shared a kiss at the State of the Union.
C-Span
Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff
The two grabbed hands and shared a quick smile before swiftly embracing in what appeared to be a well-rehearsed kiss, video shows.
C-Span


Advertisement

Attendees, including US First Lady Jill Biden, US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Irsih singer-songwriter Bono, Paul Pelosi, and Brandon Tsay applaud Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova as US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2023.
Footage captured Biden shaking hands as she made her way through the crowded chambers toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband.
AFP via Getty Images


Advertisement

The two grabbed hands and shared a quick smile before swiftly embracing in what appeared to be a well-rehearsed kiss, video shows.

The pair continued to hold hands in the moments after the cozy display as Biden positioned herself on the other side of Emhoff.

No one in the immediate vicinity seemed fazed by the kiss between the President’s wife and Vice President’s husband. The group continued to clap through the peculiar pecking.