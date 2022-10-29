Jill Biden campaigns for struggling Democrats as Joe stays home

Jill Biden is pounding the pavement in two different states this weekend to boost embattled Dems days before the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections — while her husband, President Biden, takes it easy at their Delaware home.

The first lady’s role as a campaign surrogate has grown this election season as some Democrats seek to keep the president, and his poor 43% approval rating, at arm’s length.

On Saturday, the first lady was in New Hampshire, where she’s assisting Sen. Maggie Hassan, a first-term Democrat sweating out an increasingly competitive race against GOP challenger Don Bolduc.

Hassan — who defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016 by a slender 1,000-vote margin — holds a narrowing 3.4% polling advantage over Bolduc, according to RealClearPolitics.

The Republican, a retired US Army brigadier general endorsed by former President Trump, won his primary race with the help of millions of dollars worth of Democratic backing after some launched a risky effort to promote candidates they deemed unelectable.

First Lady Jill Biden spoke at a networking event for students pursuing a career in education at Rhode Island College. AP

Jill Biden will spend Sunday in New York State, making stops in Westchester County, Long Island and Manhattan, the White House has announced.

She will appear at a Mount Kisco fundraiser for Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the House’s Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee whose own re-election effort is embarrassingly floundering, and a Plainview event for first-time congressional candidate Robert Zimmerman.