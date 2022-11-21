Jill Biden appears to reveal granddaughter’s honeymoon destination on hot mic

First lady Jill Biden was heard on a hot mic Monday discussing an exotic honeymoon destination days after her granddaughter’s wedding.

The first couple’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28, and her husband Peter Neal got married Saturday at the White House, and it appears, based on the first lady’s remarks, that the Indian Ocean nation of the Seychelles is where they will be honeymooning.

“So, they went on a honeymoon … in the Seychelles,” the first lady could be heard telling an unknown person at a “Friendsgiving” event for troops at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina on Monday.

The detail of President Biden’s granddaughter’s apparent post-wedding plans does not appear to have been previously reported.

The White House and a spokesperson for the first lady did not immediately respond to The Post’s requests for comment or offer an alternative explanation for the remark.

The secluded Seychelles archipelago off Africa’s east coast is notably where Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to spend their royal honeymoon back in 2011. Their post-nuptial vacation took them to a luxury villa on the exclusive North Island of the Seychelles, where accommodations run north of $6,000 per night.

Naomi’s White House wedding on Saturday was off limits to the press. The White House also took the extreme step of closing access to public parkland just across the street from the South Lawn to keep prying eyes away from the 80-year-old president’s granddaughter’s wedding.

Among the 250 guests reportedly at the couple’s wedding were former Sen. Chris Dodd and former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s daughter Samantha, who went to college with Naomi.

The wedding was only the 19th to be held on the grounds of the White House.