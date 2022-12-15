Jill Biden ‘all in’ on Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election bid

After initial skepticism, first lady Jill Biden is “all in” on her husband seeking another four-year term of office, according to a new report Thursday.

As recently as early fall, Jill Biden, 71, was described as “not a proponent” of 80-year-old President Biden running again, but shifted her outlook after last month’s midterm elections, when Democrats kept control of the Senate and only narrowly lost their majority in the House, CNN reported, citing seven people familiar with the first lady’s thinking.

Jill Biden is now fully on board with a possible 2024 campaign, despite one source describing her as “exhausted” from several weeks of taking a prominent part in White House events.

Despite the grind, the same source told CNN the first lady “has begun to say the quiet part out loud” regarding her husband’s potential re-election.

The Biden family was supposed to discuss the president’s 2024 plans over the Christmas holiday, but CNN reported not all of the relevant family members will be at the same place at the same time, complicating the discussions.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House on Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden hasn’t formally announced his re-election plans, but an adviser to the first lady said he “intends” to run, a decision both “Dr. Biden and the family fully support.”

But while the president has the apparent backing of his family, the voters may have other ideas.

A poll released on Tuesday showed that 58% of Americans oppose Biden running in 2024, with 42% citing his age as the top reason.

President Biden speaks at the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House on Tuesday. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden, already the oldest person to hold the office, would be 82 at his second inauguration and 86 by the time his would leave office in 2029. ​

The talk about his age is a ​sore point with Biden, who reportedly has “vented to allies” about it.

“You think I don’t know how f—ing old I am?” a​ frustrated Biden ​lashed out to an acquaintance earlier this year, according to ​Politico.

A CNN poll released on Wednesday also found that 59% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents would rather someone other than Biden be the party’s nominee in 2024 but 28% said they didn’t have a specific candidate in mind. ​

The first lady still worries whether her octogenarian husband can withstand a grueling ​presidential campaign, the report said.

“[Jill Biden] is the one more aware of how the last few years have affected Joe,” a person close to the family told CNN. “We — collectively, as a country — all know the age issue, sure. But she’s the one who is consistently able to analyze it.”

A senior administration official, however, said Jill has “zero concerns” about the president’s stamina.

But the age issue comes up in discussions about the Biden presidential legacy and Jill Biden wants her husband to be remembered for his accomplishments, not his age.

“She is not convinced whether four more years will help or hurt,” ​an acquaintance told the outlet.

A formal announcement is expected after the start of 2023.

“The president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holiday,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain said at a Wall Street Journal summit this month. “I expect his decision will be to do it.”