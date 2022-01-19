Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

Most millionaire success stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap of faith to leave their full-time jobs to pursue business ownership. That’s not the case for 32-year-old Jherrod Thomas.

The Mississippi-based Certified Functional Safety Expert and founder of Tomco Service Group knew that he could grow his net worth but just readjusting how he approached his 9-to-5 job.

“After years of working in my 9-5 job, and barely making it through the month, I determined that I would need to do something different if I wanted to live a more bountiful life,” thomas SAID.

“I started to grab as many books I could find on wealth building, investing, financial literacy, and engineering. I knew that if I combined my current skills with wealth-building knowledge, I could achieve the goal of earning one million dollars.”

With over 10 years of engineer experience within the automotive industry, Thomas looked to apply financial literacy with his natural skillset in the field.

“Now that I’ve achieved this goal for myself, my next goal is to help others achieve this goal, too,” he said.

By the age of 32, Thomas was able to call himself a millionaire by using his earnings to invest in the stock market. Investing in products like self-driving cars helped the young professional profit in the rising market.

“Due to the unique experiences that African Americans face, my service is unlike anything else on the market and helps those who need support the most,” Thomas said.

“Not only do I provide tips to sharpen their interview skills, but I also provide sales and negotiation guidance and help improve their financial literacy.”

With his knowledge in financial planning and experience in corporate America, Thomas found his own way of paying it forward by coaching, training, and mentoring young Black engineers in the automotive industry. Through his teachings, Thomas aims to increase their value in today’s job market through his step-by-step guide and custom course.

“As Robert Kiyosaki once said, ‘if people are prepared to be flexible, keep an open mind and learn, they will grow richer and richer despite tough changes,” he said.