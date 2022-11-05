Jett Howard with a Michigan debut to remember

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While the statistics won’t count, it was a Michigan debut for the ages for freshman wing Jett Howard. Introducing himself to the Crisler Arena faithful, Howard added a team-high 30 points in a 88-75 victory over Ferris State on Friday.

Not one that ever lacks confidence, Howard certainly felt a little nervous prior to the game, who joked that he struggled shooting the ball in warmups.

“Believe it or not I didn’t hit any shots in warmups so I was a little nervous going into the game.,” Howard said with a smile. “Once I hit my second three I think I was in a rhythm. I felt pretty confident. These guys kept feeding me the ball and motivated me instead of trying to get their shots, take their shots. They kept telling me to keep going, keep going. It worked out for me. I appreciate them.”

Juwan Howard was extremely pleased with what he saw on the offensive end of the floor, getting positive production from both Howard and Kobe Bufkin in the winning effort.

As for his youngest son, he believes his moment was a culmination of the evolution that Howard has made during the offseason.

From practices to the European trip, it was a moment that was earned, not handed to him.

“I’ll tell you this, I don’t think there’s a different Jett when it comes to practice or in games because he has a coach that is teaching him and growing him to be a guy that is an everyday guy. It starts in practice,” Howard said. “In practice, he’s been receptive to learning. He’s also done a wonderful job working hard. Buying into a lot of things that’s been asked on the offensive end and defensive end. You see the progress from back when we played in the summer, in Europe. Also our scrimmage versus Florida State. There’s always room for growth.

“The key is we’re going to need some consistent play. It doesn’t mean that the ball has to go into the basket to be effective on the floor. There’s going to be games where you have high-scoring games or games that you will have low-scoring games. The key is, how to effect the game in a winning way when the ball is going in the basket and when it’s not going in the basket for you.”