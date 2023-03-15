Jett Howard out for Michigan NIT opener

With Michigan not earning a bid for March Madness, the Wolverine chose to accept an invitation for the NIT.

One player who Howard won’t see playing this evening is his son Jett Howard. Maize and Blue Review has learned Howard is out due to an ankle injury and Joey Baker will start. Continue to follow M&BR for updates.

Prior to accepting the invite, head coach Juwan Howard offered his feelings after Michigans loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

“Yes, they want to continue to keep playing,” Howard said Thursday. “I want to see them playing, and I want to be out there coaching them in the postseason. We’ll go back home, we’ll talk about what’s the plan for the future and we’ll go from there.”