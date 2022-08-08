Jets unveil first unofficial depth chart

Now that we’re just days away from the first preseason weekend, we’re going to start to get a sense of where players are lined up and where they stand on the depth chart.

The Jets just released their first unofficial depth chart leading into their preseason opener Friday against the Eagles. Key word here is unofficial. Things are very fluid. But we can make some notes from that chart.

Cornerback battle ongoing

Not really surprising to see Bryce Hall and Sauce Gardner both listed as co-starters at cornerback opposite D.J. Reed. Both have been getting first-team reps throughout camp. This is a battle that will likely last all preseason, but eventually we can expect Gardner to overtake Hall in the starting lineup.

Kwon Alexander still working up the depth chart, Solomon Thomas currently a starter

Alexander hasn’t been with the Jets long, so maybe this is just a note of him still earning a starting spot, but Alexander is listed as the backup to Marcel Harris at one of the linebacker positions alongside C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.

As far as another veteran acquisition, DL Solomon Thomas is currently a starter alongside Quinnen Williams. Nathan Shepherd and Sheldon Rankins are their direct backups.

Yes, Breece Hall is RB3. Don’t freak out.

Rookie running backs usually always have to work their up to the top of the depth chart, so it’s not a huge surprise to see him behind Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman. Again, it’s an unofficial depth chart.

Kickers still kicking

The battle between Greg Zuerlein and Eddy Pineiro continues, as both are listed as the No. 1 kicker. If we had to guess, Zuerlein still remains the favorite as we head to Week 1 of the preseason. Elsewhere on special teams, Braxton Berrios is listed as the No. 1 kick returner and No. 1 punt returner. Rashard Davis and Elijah Moore are behind Berrios at punt returner. Tevin Coleman and Zonovan Knight are No. 2 and 3 on the kick return list.

