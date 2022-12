New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has the “great opportunity” to start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.

Mike White wanted to play and has practiced, but was unable to get medically cleared for game contact.

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This story will be updated