Jets takeaways from Sunday’s 31-10 win over Bears, including Mike White sparking the offense

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets bounced back from last Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots with a commanding 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Here are some key takeaways…

– Prior to kickoff, there were all kinds of questions regarding the Bears’ quarterback situation. With Justin Fields ruled out due to a shoulder injury, the Bears were down to Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman (recently elevated from the practice squad) on the depth chart.

In pregame warmups, Siemian reportedly injured his oblique, and while it looked like Peterman would get the start, it came down to a game-time decision, and ultimately Siemian was able to go.

– The Jets, of course, had a QB situation worth watching of their own. After Zach Wilson was benched this week, Mike White got the start and instantly had the Jets offense clicking, as he zipped his first pass into a tight window on a quick slant. White drove the Jets down the field, completing six of seven attempts on his first drive. He also found rookie Garrett Wilson three times for 32 yards on the drive, capped off by an eight-yard touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

– While New York’s offense started hot, the defense was a different story. Siemian started 6-of-8 for 116 yards, finding Chase Claypool for a couple of chunk plays in the first quarter. Chicago’s second drive of the day was capped off by an incredible touchdown grab from Byron Pringle, who took the ball away from D.J. Reed in the end zone to tie the game.

– Hello, Elijah Moore! After weeks of practically being invisible in the offense, Moore came up with a huge 42-yard pickup on third and long, showing off his run-after-catch ability to set the Jets up deep in Chicago territory. The drive stalled, and Braden Mann could not handle the snap on a field goal attempt, leading to what looked like a pee-wee football play. At the end of the chaos (the play was reviewed and called a forward, incomplete pass), the Bears came up with the ball, keeping the Jets off the board.

Story continues

But Moore wasn’t done there (more on that below).

– White’s chemistry with Wilson was clear in this one. With the rain falling harder in the second quarter, White took a deep drop and found Wilson in the middle of the field. The OSU product then turned a good play into a great play, reversing course to sprint untouched for a 54-yard score and a 14-10 Jets lead.

On the play, Bears star safety Eddie Jackson went down with a non-contact injury. He was helped over to the sidelines where he was eventually carted to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a foot injury.

– White had an outstanding first half, going 16-of-20 for 235 yards and two TDs. Even when it looked like a sack of White was going to take the Jets out of field goal range at the end of the half, Greg Zuerlein drilled a 57-yarder through the wet conditions to give New York a 17-10 lead at the break.

– The Jets defense began to really clamp down as things got started in the second half. After John Franklin-Myers and Nathan Shepherd combined for a sack on Chicago’s first drive of the third, Bryce Huff got to Siemian later in the quarter as the Bears’ offense completely stalled.

Spurred on by the defense, White and the Jets’ rushing attack drove the ball down the field, and the quarterback then sent the soggy crowd into a frenzy by finding Moore for a 22-yard touchdown to push the lead to 24-10. The touchdown was Moore’s first of the season.

– From a run-game perspective, the Jets made the surprise move of making James Robinson inactive. Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, and Zonovan Knight split duties in the backfield, and it was Johnson scampering for a 32-yard touchdown to put the game in blowout territory late in the third quarter.

As a team, the Jets rushed for 159 yards, with Knight leading the way with 69 yards.

– The fourth quarter in this one was merely a formality as the Jets maintained a three-touchdown lead, but it also featured some more solid defensive work. With the Bears finally driving into the Jets’ red zone, Siemian was intercepted by C.J. Mosley to ice the game.

Siemian was held to 179 yards and the Bears had just 292 yards as a team.

– White finished 22-of-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson had five catches for 95 yards and two scores, while Moore added 64 yards.

What’s next

The Jets hit the road and travel to Minnesota for a matchup with the Vikings, one of the top teams in the NFC. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.