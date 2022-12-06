Jets still intend to play Zach Wilson this season

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bears. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The status quo remains the status quo for the Jets’ quarterback situation, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday.

Mike White will be the starter and the “plan” is for Zach Wilson to still be inactive for the third-straight game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills “unless something changes,” Saleh said.

When Wilson was benched two weeks ago, the head coach said the former No. 2 overall pick’s “career here is not over” and that Wilson would play again before the season ends.

“The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back on the football field at some point this year. When that is, I’m going to make that decision and take it day-to-day,” Saleh said on Nov. 23.

The Jets remain firmly in the playoff hunt, despite the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and the offense appears to be rejuvenated under White.

Is it still Saleh’s intent to play Wilson again this season?

“I’m still right there in that same intent,” Saleh said Monday. “Zach’s been doing everything right, he’s been putting in the extra meeting time, he’s been putting in the extra work after practice, really working on trying to retie all his fundamentals together.

“All the work he’s that he’s doing on scout team with regards to playing quarterback… just tying it all together and getting completions against our defense, just get completions and regain all the confidence that we know he’s capable of and all the different things that he’s capable of as a quarterback.”

But with no change to the status quo coming, with only four games remaining after Sunday and the Jets in a playoff push, Saleh was asked why it was still his intention to get Wilson back on the field instead of White who has shown he is a capable quarterback.

“This is Mike’s opportunity to make noise,” Saleh said. “You never ask how your opportunity comes you just take advantage of your opportunity and do the best you can. We’ve got all the faith in Mike.

“And said it before, I know the line that ‘if you have more than one quarterback you have none,’ well, we feel like we got three of them. We got three pretty damn good ones.”

Saleh added that while Wilson is “focused on reconnecting and doing all the things that we know he’s capable of” it is right now White’s opportunity and he would “really would love to just focus on Mike and his opportunity and give him every chance to succeed.”

“He’s played really well,” Saleh said of White.

Does that mean the head coach is open to the possibility that White is a better football player than Wilson and is the team’s long-term quarterback?

“One week at a time,” Saleh answered. “One week at a time, guys.”