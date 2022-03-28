Jets’ Robert Saleh says Mekhi Becton may not be ready for OTAs, could be in position battle

Mekhi Becton jogging in training camp close up

Despite being the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — and Joe Douglas‘ first draft pick as the GM of the Jets — there is a chance Mekhi Becton gets Wally Pipped.

Becton injured his knee in Gang Green’s Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers last season, and what originally was a four-to-eight week injury caused him to miss the rest of the season.

With Becton out, George Fant stepped in and stepped up at the left tackle position.

Robert Saleh admitted on Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Florida that he was unsure if Becton would be ready for OTAs, and with the injury’s timetable combined with Fant’s impressive play this past season, there’s a chance that it could be Fant’s job to lose.

“George has earned the right to be in the conversation to have that left tackle spot,” Saleh told reporters. “Call it a competition if you want, but we know what George has done and really excited to get him back, too.”

Saleh has said (and reiterated on Monday) that because of Becton’s massive size, the injury rehab took longer than originally expected.

“He’s a very large man, and he’s been working on that knee,” Saleh said. “The road back for him is gonna be harder than another guy like me who if I had the same injury, I’m light – it just is what it is.”

Saleh said that Becton is working to get back on the field sooner rather than later.

“We’ve been in constant communication with him. Feel like he’s doing a really good job. Really excited to see him come back. He’s putting up the work. It’s not easy going through what he’s going through. I’ll speak for him – I do know when he comes back, he’s gonna be a ball of butcher knives.”

ON CARL LAWSON’S HEALTH, OFFENSIVE LINE ALIGNMENT

The Jets’ biggest splash of the 2021 offseason unfortunately was unable to get on the field after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training camp.

But Carl Lawson, Saleh says, is going to be ready for training camp, and is already gearing up for Week 1 of 2022.

“He’s doing great. Expecting him back for training camp. He’ll be around the building. We’ve already seen him. He’s excited to get back. The guy is watching tape on the draft picks. He’s fully involved. Really excited to get him back.”

Saleh also broke a bit of news regarding his offensive line. The plan is now to have Alijah Vera-Tucker play right guard, and free agent acquisition Laken Tomlinson at left guard. Originally, it was the other way around, but the Jets decided to have Tomlinson at his more familiar position.